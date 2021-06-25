LeBron James Tweets Support for Jason Kidd After Lakers Asst. Agrees to Be Mavs HC

Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

LeBron James bid farewell to Jason Kidd on Friday as the Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach became Rick Carlisle's successor as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon.

Kidd gets his third opportunity to serve as an NBA head coach after two years working alongside Frank Vogel in L.A., helping the Lakers win the 2020 championship. Kidd coached the Brooklyn Nets for the 2013-14 season before leading the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014-15 to midway through the 2017-18 campaign. The Hall of Fame point guard compiled a 183-190 record in those stops, twice losing in the first round of the playoffs and making a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2014.

He returns to a Dallas club where he played eight seasons and won the title in 2011—over James' Miami Heat.

The Lakers star will have to face Kidd as a rival once again.