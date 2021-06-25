X

    LeBron James Tweets Support for Jason Kidd After Lakers Asst. Agrees to Be Mavs HC

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 26, 2021

    Douglas P. DeFelice/Getty Images

    LeBron James bid farewell to Jason Kidd on Friday as the Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach became Rick Carlisle's successor as the head coach of the Dallas Mavericks, according to ESPN's Tim MacMahon

    LeBron James @KingJames

    Damn I hate to lose JKidd man but damn I’m happy for him at the same time! Good luck Kidd!

    Kidd gets his third opportunity to serve as an NBA head coach after two years working alongside Frank Vogel in L.A., helping the Lakers win the 2020 championship. Kidd coached the Brooklyn Nets for the 2013-14 season before leading the Milwaukee Bucks from 2014-15 to midway through the 2017-18 campaign. The Hall of Fame point guard compiled a 183-190 record in those stops, twice losing in the first round of the playoffs and making a trip to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in 2014.

    He returns to a Dallas club where he played eight seasons and won the title in 2011—over James' Miami Heat.

    The Lakers star will have to face Kidd as a rival once again.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Why Hiring Jason Kidd as Dallas Mavericks Coach Creates More Questions Than Answers

      Why Hiring Jason Kidd as Dallas Mavericks Coach Creates More Questions Than Answers
      Dallas Mavericks logo
      Dallas Mavericks

      Why Hiring Jason Kidd as Dallas Mavericks Coach Creates More Questions Than Answers

      Jasmyn Wimbish
      via CBSSports.com

      2021 NBA Draft: Lakers Interview Gonzaga Forward Corey Kispert

      2021 NBA Draft: Lakers Interview Gonzaga Forward Corey Kispert
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      2021 NBA Draft: Lakers Interview Gonzaga Forward Corey Kispert

      Ron Gutterman
      via Lakers Nation

      Report: Lakers Interviewed Jaden Springer, Trey Murphy III at NBA Draft Combine

      Report: Lakers Interviewed Jaden Springer, Trey Murphy III at NBA Draft Combine
      Los Angeles Lakers logo
      Los Angeles Lakers

      Report: Lakers Interviewed Jaden Springer, Trey Murphy III at NBA Draft Combine

      Yahoo
      via Yahoo

      Report: Mavs Hire Nico Harrison as GM

      Longtime Nike exec will run Dallas' basketball operations

      Report: Mavs Hire Nico Harrison as GM
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Report: Mavs Hire Nico Harrison as GM

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report