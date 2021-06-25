Transgender Runner CeCe Telfer Ruled Ineligible to Compete at U.S. Olympic Trials

AP Photo/Chris Carlson

USA Track and Field announced Friday that transgender woman CeCe Telfer has been ruled ineligible to compete at the U.S. Olympic trials this week.

According to CNN's Jill Martin, Telfer did not meet the requirement of having a testosterone level under five nanomoles per liter for at least 12 months.

USA Track and Field released the following statement on its decision:

"Following notification from World Athletics on June 17 that the conditions had not yet been met, USATF provided CeCe with the eligibility requirements and, along with World Athletics, the opportunity to demonstrate her eligibility so that she could compete at the US Olympic Team Trials - Track & Field. According to subsequent notification to CeCe from World Athletics on June 22, she has not been able to demonstrate her eligibility.

"USATF strongly supports inclusivity and providing a clear path to participation in the sport for all, while also maintaining competitive fairness. If CeCe meets the conditions for transgender athlete participation in the future, we wholeheartedly back her participation in international events as a member of Team USATF."

Telfer had been entered to compete in the 400-meter hurdles at the U.S. Olympic Trials in Eugene, Oregon, in hopes of qualifying for the American team going to Tokyo for the 2021 Summer Olympics.

Telfer's agent, David McFarland, also released a statement on the matter:

"The model of grace in the face of adversity, CeCe will respect USA Track & Field's decision on her eligibility to compete at the US Olympic Trials this Friday in Eugene. CeCe has turned her focus towards the future and is continuing to train. She will compete on the national—and world—stage again soon."

Telfer, who was born in Jamaica before moving to Canada with her family at the age of 12 and then to the United States, competed in track and field at Division II Franklin Pierce University from 2016-19.

After initially competing on the men's team, Telfer began her transition and joined the women's team in 2019. She went on to win the NCAA Division II title in the 400-meter hurdles, becoming the first transgender woman to win an NCAA track and field national championship.

The Opening Ceremony for the 2021 Summer Games will be held on July 23 in Tokyo, and the Olympics will run through Aug. 8.

While Telfer will not compete at the Olympics, New Zealand weightlifter Laurel Hubbard will become the first transgender athlete to qualify for the Olympic Games.