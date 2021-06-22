X

    Former Phillies Prospect Dylan Cozens Ends Baseball Career to Pursue NFL

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 23, 2021

    AP Photo/Ashley Landis

    Professional baseball player Dylan Cozens announced that he is leaving the sport to pursue his dream of playing in the NFL.

    Cozens was a 3-star prospect at strong-side defensive end in the high school class of 2012, per 247Sports. The Chaparral High School (Scottsdale, Arizona) standout had offers from Washington, Boise State, Missouri and Utah before signing with Arizona.

    However, the Philadelphia Phillies took the two-sport star in the second round of the 2012 MLB draft. Cozens ended up choosing the baseball route, playing professionally from 2012-2019 and then in 2021.

    Cozens had a cup of coffee in the bigs, playing 27 games over the 2018 and 2019 seasons with the Phils, hitting .154 with a homer and two RBI in 45 plate appearances. He was in the Phillies' organization for eight years before heading to the Tampa Bay Rays' system in 2019 and then the Milwaukee Brewers' minor leagues in 2021.

    The 6'6", 245-pound Cozens will now attempt to become the first person to make appearances in MLB and the NFL since Drew Henson, who made appearances for the New York Yankees (2002-2003), Dallas Cowboys (2004) and Detroit Lions (2008).

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Conforto Activated Off IL

      Mets get Michael Conforto back after he missed last 33 games with hamstring injury

      Conforto Activated Off IL
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Conforto Activated Off IL

      Joe Pantorno
      via amNewYork

      Former Phillies outfielder Dylan Cozens retires to pursue NFL career

      Former Phillies outfielder Dylan Cozens retires to pursue NFL career
      Philadelphia Phillies logo
      Philadelphia Phillies

      Former Phillies outfielder Dylan Cozens retires to pursue NFL career

      RSN
      via RSN

      Former minor league star Dylan Cozens now chasing NFL career

      Former minor league star Dylan Cozens now chasing NFL career
      Philadelphia Phillies logo
      Philadelphia Phillies

      Former minor league star Dylan Cozens now chasing NFL career

      Tim Kelly
      via Philliesnation

      Nats Activate Scherzer for Start vs. Phillies

      Nats Activate Scherzer for Start vs. Phillies
      MLB logo
      MLB

      Nats Activate Scherzer for Start vs. Phillies

      Nationals Communications
      via Medium