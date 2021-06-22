X

    Kemba Walker Reportedly 'Heartbroken' over Trade from Celtics to Thunder

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 23, 2021

    Steven Ryan/Getty Images

    Kemba Walker was "heartbroken" to learn the Boston Celtics traded him to the Oklahoma City Thunder days after the team was eliminated from the postseason, according to The Athletic's Jared Weiss

    The Celtics underwent a major shakeup following a first-round loss to the Brooklyn Nets with director of basketball operations Danny Ainge announcing his retirement and naming head coach Brad Stevens as his replacement—leaving the team in need of a replacement for Stevens on the bench. 

    Stevens' first move in the front office was dealing Walker, a 2021 first-round pick and a 2025 second-round pick to OKC to reacquire Al Horford along with Moses Brown and a 2023 second-round pick.

    Walker found himself leaving Boston two years after joining the club via sign-and-trade with the Charlotte Hornets. 

    "The most challenging part is being in that seat and having to make that call and ultimately say, ‘Yeah, we’re going to do that,’ when you’re talking about a guy like Kemba,” Stevens told reporters. “Again, coached him for two years, have nothing but great things to say about him and really good teammate, really good player, really good person, easy to be around every day. I think that’s what made it the most difficult part of it, obviously.”

    Walker was certainly productive in Boston, averaging 19.9 points, 4.8 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game, though nagging knee injuries limited him to 43 regular season contests in 2020-21 after disrupting his playoff run in 2020. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    After reaching the Eastern Conference Finals last season, the Celtics regressed in 2020-21, finishing fourth in the Atlantic Division (36-36) and notching the No. 7 seed before the Nets finished them off in five games.

    While a number of injuries throughout the season undoubtedly stunted Boston's progress, Stevens decided to change course rather than regroup for 2021-22—even if it meant moving Walker. 

    “[I] just really liked Kemba, period, end of story,” Stevens said. “He is a super-likable person and, again, I think the deal was made and I’m sure it’s been talked about on the outside and everything else, but there are a couple of things: We had to look at with the idea of moving that first-round pick this year, it gave us the opportunity to look at a road ahead with a few more options, from the financial flexibility standpoint, with the picks, all of our future first-round picks past this year, which, again, give you more options." 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

      Lottery is tonight at 8:30pm ET. @Jonwass just dropped his latest top-50 prospect rankings to get you ready 📲

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Use Tankathon's Lottery Simulator 🔮

      It's almost time. Post your Tankathon sim screenshots in the NBA community to get featured in the app 📲

      Use Tankathon's Lottery Simulator 🔮
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Use Tankathon's Lottery Simulator 🔮

      Tankathon
      via Tankathon

      Globetrotters Want NBA Team 🌎

      Harlem Globetrotters release statement after writing letter to the NBA wanting to become a franchise

      Globetrotters Want NBA Team 🌎
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Globetrotters Want NBA Team 🌎

      Blake Schuster
      via Bleacher Report

      Giannis Praises Trae Young 👏

      Bucks star says Young is an 'amazing player' ahead of ECF: 'What he's done in a three-year span is unbelievable'

      Giannis Praises Trae Young 👏
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Giannis Praises Trae Young 👏

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report