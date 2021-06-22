X

    Bucks' Khris Middleton Commits to Play for Team USA at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

    Adam WellsJune 22, 2021

    One month away from the start of the Tokyo Olympics, Milwaukee Bucks star Khris Middleton has committed to play for USA Basketball. 

    Middleton's agent, Mike Lindeman, told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski the two-time All-Star is going to join the national team in Japan.

     

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

