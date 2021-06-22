X

    Michael Sam Thanks Carl Nassib for 'Owning Your Truth' After Raiders DE Comes Out

    Adam WellsJune 22, 2021

    AP Photo/LM Otero

    Michael Sam, who became the first person to come out publicly and get drafted by an NFL team, praised Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib for coming out Monday. 

    After Nassib announced on Instagram that he is gay, Sam congratulated him for "owning your truth" in a post on Twitter:

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Washington Ready to Take Over as NFL's Top Defense

      Why @SOBO55 says WFT will jump the Rams in 2021 📲

      Washington Ready to Take Over as NFL's Top Defense
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Washington Ready to Take Over as NFL's Top Defense

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report

      Raiders TE Darren Waller is among the best values in the NFL

      Raiders TE Darren Waller is among the best values in the NFL
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Raiders TE Darren Waller is among the best values in the NFL

      Marcus Mosher
      via Raiders Wire

      Should Raiders Cough Up Draft Capital For CB Stephon Gilmore?

      Should Raiders Cough Up Draft Capital For CB Stephon Gilmore?
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Should Raiders Cough Up Draft Capital For CB Stephon Gilmore?

      View all posts by Mario Tovar
      via The Raider Ramble

      Players Who Could Disappoint in 2021 📉

      One player on every squad most likely to fall short of expectations 📲

      Players Who Could Disappoint in 2021 📉
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Players Who Could Disappoint in 2021 📉

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report