Michael Sam Thanks Carl Nassib for 'Owning Your Truth' After Raiders DE Comes Out

Michael Sam Thanks Carl Nassib for 'Owning Your Truth' After Raiders DE Comes OutJune 22, 2021
AP Photo/LM Otero
Michael Sam, who became the first person to come out publicly and get drafted by an NFL team, praised Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib for coming out Monday.
After Nassib announced on Instagram that he is gay, Sam congratulated him for "owning your truth" in a post on Twitter:
Michael Sam @MichaelSam52
Carl Nassib thank you for owning your truth and especially your donation to the @TrevorProject. LBGTQ people are more likely to commit suicide than heterosexuals. I hope and pray people will take note to this. Thank you again Carl and look forward to seeing you play on the field.
