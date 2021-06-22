Steve Kerr: Draymond Green Keeping Rhythm Going at Olympics More Important Than Rest

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr said Monday he agrees with Draymond Green's decision to play for Team USA in the Tokyo Olympics this summer.

Kerr explained to NBC Sports Bay Area's Raj Mathai he believes Green was as good as ever during the second half of the 2020-21 NBA season, so it makes sense to build off that success in the Games.

"So for Draymond, keeping that rhythm, keeping that momentum going is more important for him than the rest is," he said. "So I think this will be great for Draymond's own personal welfare, but also for the team because, to me, Draymond is the best defensive center in the world even though he's not really our center. When he does play center, he's amazing defensively. So we're going to need him in Tokyo."

Green struggled offensively during the first half of the campaign, shooting just 39.1 percent from the field, but he turned back into a key two-way contributor after the All-Star break. He averaged 8.3 points, 9.1 assists, 8.2 rebounds, 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks while shooting 49.5 percent across 32 games in the second half.

The Olympics tend to feature more small-ball lineups, which will allow Team USA to maximize Green's impact as a center in those situations, as Kerr alluded. The Warriors coach serves as an assistant under the San Antonio Spurs' Gregg Popovich for the national team.

Meanwhile, Kerr said Green's situation is different than that of teammate Stephen Curry, who has withdrawn his name from consideration for Tokyo.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

"I think it makes perfect sense, actually," Kerr said. "Steph has so many demands on his time. He has to play so hard for so much of the season. He's 180 pounds, he's 34, and he needs rest. And Draymond is sort of the opposite to be perfectly blunt."

Team USA will play its first group game July 25 against France. The Americans' pool will also include Iran and a qualifier from one of the last-chance tournaments. The top two teams advance to the quarterfinals, with Popovich's crew likely the heavy favorite to win gold once rosters are finalized.

Green's versatility should make him a vital asset for the squad as he attempts to earn his second Olympic gold medal after previously taking one home from the 2016 Rio Games.