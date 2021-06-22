X

    Vikings DT Jaylen Twyman Shot 4 Times, Expected to Make Full Recovery

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 22, 2021
    Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Jaylen Twyman was shot four times in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

    His agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said it was a "wrong place, wrong time" situation for the rookie, who was in the nation's capital to visit his aunt, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

    "In talking to him today, he's going to be OK—that's all that matters," Rosenhaus said. "We're thankful he's OK. He will make a full recovery."

    Schefter added more details:

    The Vikings also released a statement:

    Minnesota selected Twyman out of Pittsburgh with a sixth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft. He opted out of the 2020 season during the COVID-19 pandemic and focused on preparing for the draft.

    "This isn't about COVID-19," he wrote in his announcement. "This is about my family's needs, now and in the future."

    Twyman was dominant during the 2019 campaign, finishing with 10.5 sacks and 12 tackles for loss in 13 games. He had 1.5 sacks in a high-profile game at Penn State and 2.5 in an ACC showdown against North Carolina.

