X

    Harlem Globetrotters Petition NBA, Adam Silver to Grant Them an Official Franchise

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 22, 2021

    Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images

    One of the winningest basketball teams ever to take the court wants in on the NBA. 

    The Harlem Globetrotters sent an open letter to the NBA and commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, requesting the league designate the club an NBA franchise following the decades of contributions, innovation and, most importantly, players from the team that have benefited the growth of the Association. 

    "Based on what we've already proven, we can field a team of talent on par with the pros of today, and we want the chance to do that. As a world renowned and legendary professional basketball team, we petition Commissioner Adam Silver, the NBA governors and the powers that be to grant The Original Harlem Globetrotters an NBA franchise. Not now, but right now!"

    The world-famous exhibition team that founded in 1926 and has won more than 27,000 games (.987 winning percentage) was a launchpad for some of the NBA's most famous early stars, starting with Wilt Chamberlain, as well as Connie Hawkins, Louis Klotz, Bernie Price, Chuck Cooper and Nat Clifton—with the latter two the first Black players drafted into the NBA and the first to sign an NBA contract, respectively.

    Earl Lloyd, another former Globetrotter, was the first Black man to appear in an NBA game.

    Citing those contributions, along with helping the NBA get off the ground during the league's early years and taking the game around the world, the Globetrotters want the NBA to acknowledge all the team has done for the sport and grant them entry to the league. 

    "Congratulations on growing into a multi-billion-dollar industry with international endeavors and huge media deals," the Globetrotters wrote. "We've kept our heads down and focused on what means the most to us—world class basketball showmanship, uniting families and spreading joy of the game. If you really believe what you've been saying about social justice, going back to 'normal' needs to look different. You can't just act like we don't exist anymore. It's time to right the wrongs and rewrite history. It's time for the NBA to honor what the Globetrotters have done for OUR sport, both here in the U.S. and around the globe."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

      Lottery is Tuesday. @Jonwass just dropped his latest top-50 prospect rankings to get you ready 📲

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊
      NBA logo
      NBA

      New NBA Draft Big Board 📊

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Inside Warriors' Offseason Plans 🔍

      Keep Wiseman? Trade the Wolves pick?

      @jakelfischer spoke with NBA execs to figure out the ripple effects for Tuesday's lottery 📲

      Inside Warriors' Offseason Plans 🔍
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Inside Warriors' Offseason Plans 🔍

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Full Draft Lottery Odds and Teams with Most at Stake

      Full Draft Lottery Odds and Teams with Most at Stake
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Full Draft Lottery Odds and Teams with Most at Stake

      Alex Ballentine
      via Bleacher Report

      Hammon Finalist for Blazers HC

      Spurs assistant Becky Hammon and Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups getting second interviews for Portland HC job (Woj)

      Hammon Finalist for Blazers HC
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Hammon Finalist for Blazers HC

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report