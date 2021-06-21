X

    Joe Lacob Expects Stephen Curry to Finish Career with Warriors amid Contract Talks

    Paul Kasabian
June 22, 2021

    Golden State Warriors governor Joe Lacob expects franchise legend Stephen Curry to stay with the team for the remainder of his career as the end of the point guard's contract looms in 2022.

    Lacob spoke with The Athletic's Tim Kawakami on his podcast The TK Show (h/t Drew Shiller of NBC Sports Bay Area) regarding the topic.

    "My full expectation is that Steph will be with us for the remainder of his career," Lacob told Kawakami. "I think he wants that [and] we want that.

    "I really don't have anything to say about that other than we're in the middle—or [we have] started that process. That'll go on this summer."

    Curry is owed $45.8 million for the 2021-22 season before becoming an unrestricted free agent. Ideally, the Warriors would get something done this offseason so he doesn't enter the final year of his contract with free agency on the horizon.

    Per Ali Thanawalla of NBC Sports Bay Area, Curry would be eligible to sign a four-year, $215.4 million max extension if he sticks in San Francisco. He's playing through a five-year, $201.2 million deal.

    Curry's Hall of Fame resume includes three NBA championships, two MVP awards, seven All-Star appearances, four All-NBA First Team honors and two scoring titles.

    He's played his entire career with Golden State, which selected the ex-Davidson star with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA draft.

    The 33-year-old is coming off a spectacular season where he averaged a career-high 32.0 points to lead the league. Golden State improved from 15-50 during an injury-plagued season to 39-33, reaching the play-in round.

    The Warriors would love for Curry to stay long-term, and nothing suggests the point guard could head elsewhere. For now, he'll be back for the 2021-22 campaign as Golden State looks for a return trip to the playoffs.

