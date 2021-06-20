X

    Devin Booker Talks Suns' Game 1 Win Over Clippers: 'We Wanted That One Bad'

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 21, 2021

    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Devin Booker put on a show in the Phoenix Suns' Game 1 win over the Los Angeles Clippers on Sunday, going off for a 40-point, 13-rebond, 11-assist triple-double. 

    After the game, he told reporters the Suns were pretty desperate to get the opening win:

    "It felt good. We want to protect home court. That was big for us to come out and secure that one. I don't know if I showed that much emotion through the playoffs, but not having Chris [Paul] out there and being a high-intense game, we wanted that one bad. It's obviously only one, we know what they're capable of and what they've done—coming back down 0-2 from the past two series—so we've gotta stay locked in."  

    The Suns needed every last point, rebound and assist from Booker in the back-and-forth, 120-114 win. Without Paul in the lineup due to the COVID-19 protocols, Booker had to play the role of both scorer and facilitator, doing so with aplomb. 

    "Without Chris taking on the playmaking role, I was trying to find the balance of keeping everybody involved and imposing my will on the game," Booker said. "... I just wanted to be aggressive." 

    Responding with the first triple-double of his career was a pretty strong way for Booker to impose his will on the game. 

    The Clippers were trying to steal a win on the road and were without a superstar of their own, as Kawhi Leonard remains out with an ankle injury. Paul George continued his torrid postseason with 34 points, though he couldn't quite match Booker. 

    "We just gotta find a way to adjust," George told reporters after the loss. "This is a different caliber team than the last two we faced. A little more guard play. We have to figure out how to counter, which we will. We'll figure out another game plan."

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    You can expect that game plan to center on slowing down Booker. If that's even possible at this point. 

