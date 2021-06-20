X

    Woj: Mike Budenholzer Likely Secured Future With Bucks After Advancing to ECF

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 20, 2021
    Alerted 31m ago in the B/R App

    Elsa/Getty Images

    Mike Budenholzer may have bought himself another season at the helm for the Milwaukee Bucks, and perhaps more. 

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported on ABC's NBA Countdown on Sunday that Budenholzer has gone a long way to ensuring his future for the organization after reaching the Eastern Conference Finals (h/t RealGM):

    "Mike Budenholzer knew coming into this season that his future in Milwaukee would be judged by his postseason performance. He's gone through Miami and now he's gone through the Brooklyn Nets into the Eastern Conference Finals. I'm told that has gone a long way in securing Mike Budenholzer's future in Milwaukee. He has one year left on his contract."

    Budenholzer, 51, has served as Milwaukee's head coach for the past three seasons, leading the team to a 162-65 record, three playoff appearances, two No. 1 seeds and two conference finals. He previously spent five seasons as the head coach of the Atlanta Hawks (213-197). 

    His future in Milwaukee was called into question, however, given the team's continued failures to reach the NBA Finals in the Giannis Antetokounmpo era.

    Had the team not gotten past the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference Semifinals—especially with the Nets never having their superstar trio of Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden healthy at the same time during the series, with only Durant making it through the entirety of the matchup— a warm seat would have gone to scoring hot for Budenholzer. 

    Instead, the Bucks await the winner of Sunday's Game 7 between the Philadelphia 76ers and Atlanta Hawks. 

    They may not ever have a better chance of winning a title. While they don't have a completely clean bill of health—Donte DiVincenzo was lost for the postseason with a torn ligament in his left ankle—they are one of the few remaining teams with no major concerns regarding any of their star players. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The Greek Freak, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday are healthy, outside of the normal wear and tear of a deep postseason run. The moment is now for these Bucks. 

    As for Budenholzer, it appears his future is secure. 

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Mike Budenholzer Likely Secured Future With Bucks Following Game 7 Win

      Mike Budenholzer Likely Secured Future With Bucks Following Game 7 Win
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Mike Budenholzer Likely Secured Future With Bucks Following Game 7 Win

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Budenholzer Likely to Return

      Bucks HC has 'gone a long way' to securing his future with the team after advancing to Eastern Conference Finals (Woj)

      Budenholzer Likely to Return
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Budenholzer Likely to Return

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      James Jones Wins Exec of Year

      Suns GM is named the 2020-21 NBA Executive of the Year after 51-21 regular season

      James Jones Wins Exec of Year
      NBA logo
      NBA

      James Jones Wins Exec of Year

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Would Nets have won Game 7 vs. Bucks with Kyrie Irving?

      Would Nets have won Game 7 vs. Bucks with Kyrie Irving?
      Milwaukee Bucks logo
      Milwaukee Bucks

      Would Nets have won Game 7 vs. Bucks with Kyrie Irving?

      Nick Andre
      via ClutchPoints