Saints' Alvin Kamara Joins NASCAR as Growth and Engagement Officer

Alvin Kamara announced Sunday he was partnering with NASCAR as a "growth and engagement advisor" for the racing body.

What Kamara will be doing in this new role is unclear. But it isn't the New Orleans Saints running back's first connection to the sport.

In February, the juice bar chain The Big Squeezy—co-owned by Kamara—partnered with JD Motorsports to sponsor Gary Keller's No. 6 car driven by Ryan Vargas.

And he told reporters later in February that he was hoping to see NASCAR become more inclusive and diverse.

"We've been hitting it on the head: It’s about diversity," he said. "Just opening the gates to welcome in new fans and new people that may have had interest but didn't feel comfortable or people that don't even understand the sport and may be indifferent about it but willing to give it a chance. I think there's a whole new set of possibilities that can come with what's going on right now."