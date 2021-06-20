X

    Kevin Durant Sets NBA Game 7 Scoring Record with 48 Points in OT Loss to Bucks

    Kevin Durant sank one of the biggest shots of his career, set a league record and continued to prove he's one of the best players to ever step foot on an NBA court. 

    None of it brought Brooklyn any closer to a title. 

    With a loss in Game 7 against the Milwaukee Bucks at Barclays Center on Saturday, the Bucks are headed to the offseason despite an all-time performance from Durant. 

    The forward went off for 48 points on 36 shots, going 17-of-36 (4-of-11 from three), 10-of-11 from the free throw line with nine rebounds and six assists. It's the most points ever scored in a Game 7, topping the record of 47 shared by Dominique Wilkins during the 1988 postseason and Sam Jones in 1963. 

    Durant's last-second shot to send the game to overtime was as close to a three-pointer as a player can get without it actually counting for three points. The Texas product's foot was just barely, but clearly, on the line. 

    He tried to duplicate that shot at the end of overtime, but was too gassed to even get the ball to the rim. Had it gone down, the Nets would've won with Durant scoring 50 points. He'll hold the Game 7 record anyways, but it won't do much good in a losing effort. 

    Asked afterwards if his performance makes the loss easier to accept, the 32-year-old scoffed at the idea. 

    "Not at all," Durant told reporters. "Who cares?"

