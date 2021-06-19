X

    Report: Celtics Saw Lack of Reaction to Kyrie Irving Stomping Logo as a 'Red Flag'

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2021

    AP Photo/Corey Sipkin

    Some within the Boston Celtics organization were reportedly alarmed by the lack of reaction to Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving stomping on the team's logo this season.

    According to Jared Weiss of The Athletic, a source said the Celtics players' flippant response to Irving's logo stomp came across as a "red flag they did not exhibit the same sense of pride in the organization that has been the Celtics' calling card in years past."

    The incident in question occurred after Boston's Game 4 loss to Brooklyn in their first-round playoff series to go down 3-1:

    Boston went on to lose the series 4-1 to the Nets and Irving, who played for the Celtics for two seasons before joining the Nets in 2019.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

