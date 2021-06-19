X

    Davante Adams Rumors: Insiders Wonder If Packers Will 'Pivot' to New Contract for WR

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 19, 2021

    Dylan Buell/Getty Images

    Some within the NFL reportedly believe the Green Bay Packers may soon shift their focus from getting quarterback Aaron Rodgers to return to the team to signing wide receiver Davante Adams to a new contract.

    Appearing Saturday morning on SportsCenter, ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler said some of those he spoke with wondered if the Packers will "pivot" to Adams since a wideout of his caliber could command anywhere from $25 million to $30 million per season.

    One source told Fowler they would do "everything possible" to keep Adams long-term regardless of whether Rodgers or Jordan Love is the starting quarterback moving forward.

    Adams is set to enter the final year of his contract in 2021, and he is due for a big raise from the $12.25 million in base salary he is scheduled to earn.

          

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

