    76ers' Tobias Harris on Bouncing Back from Game 5: Just Had to Turn My Cell Phone off

    Paul KasabianFeatured Columnist IIJune 19, 2021

    AP Photo/John Bazemore

    Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris co-led his team with 24 points en route to a 104-99 win over the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of their Eastern Conference second-round playoff series on 

    It was a great bounce-back performance after Harris registered just four points on 2-of-11 shooting in a 109-106 loss to Atlanta in Game 5 on Wednesday.

    Following Game 6, Harris spoke with reporters (h/t 76ers team reporter Lauren Rosen) about how he coped following his Game 5 struggles.

    "Honestly, really—just turn that cell phone off. When you lose, everybody has something to say. It’s about us as a team. We met, we had a meeting, we were able to really figure out ways to be better."

    Harris' Game 5 performance was a series anomaly, as he had averaged 21.0 points per game this series leading into Wednesday. He got back on track Friday, shooting 9-of-20 (2-of-3 from three-point range) and nailing all four of his free throws.

    The 76ers were sluggish off the bat against Atlanta, losing 20-8 early on. However, the 76ers rebounded thanks to a combination of factors that included Harris' offensive output.

    Philadelphia will now host Atlanta in a series-deciding Game 7 on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET in Wells Fargo Center.

