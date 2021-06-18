Bills’ Cole Beasley Responds to Criticism About Declining COVID-19 Vaccine

AP Photo/Stew Milne

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Cole Beasley has addressed his decision not to receive the COVID-19 vaccine amid criticism of his stance.

Beasley said Friday he "may die of covid, but I'd rather die actually living."

"I have family members whose days are numbered," he wrote. "If they want to come see me and stay at my house then they are coming regardless of protocol. I don't play for the money anymore. My family has been taken care of."

Beasley also claimed "a lot of other NFL players hold my position as well but aren't in the right place in their careers to be so outspoken."

The 32-year-old initially vented his frustration with the NFL Players Association on Wednesday after learning of the protocols for players who have been fully vaccinated and those who haven't.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, fully vaccinated players won't have to undergo daily COVID-19 testing or wear masks among other protocol modifications while unvaccinated players will remain under strict regulations around testing, mask wearing, social distancing and public activities.

Per ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques, Beasley said he talked to NFLPA after his string of critical tweets on Wednesday.

Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes confirmed in April he received the COVID-19 vaccine to protect the health of his daughter Sterling, who was born in February. That same month, Seattle Seahawks star Russell Wilson hosted an NBC special alongside Ciara to emphasize the benefits of getting vaccinated.

The Washington Post's Mark Maske reported Tuesday more than half of the NFL's player pool have received at least one vaccine dose. Sixteen teams have at least 50 of the 90 rostered players vaccinated, and three have 70 or more vaccinated, too.

Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters this week his team was "moving in the right direction" in terms of vaccinations. McDermott previously confirmed he had been vaccinated in addition to Bills general manager Brandon Beane.