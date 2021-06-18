Suns' Devin Booker Reportedly Commits to Play for Team USA at 2021 Tokyo Olympics

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker has made himself available for Team USA ahead of the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

Booker was an All-Star for the second straight year in 2020-21. He averaged 25.6 points, 4.2 rebounds and 4.3 assists while shooting 48.4 percent from the floor and 34.0 percent from beyond the arc during the regular season.

The 24-year-old is continuing that high level of play during the postseason, averaging 27.9 points through Phoenix's first 10 playoff contests.

Having the NBA's top names represent Team USA is never a given during a normal Olympic year since the Games inevitably eat into a player's offseason.

This summer, players are once again looking at a quick turnaround from the end of the 2020-21 campaign since the league is looking to tip off the 2021-22 season in October. That raised questions about which players national team coach Gregg Popovich would have at his disposal in Tokyo.

Booker is one of the marquee names who could be impacted the most. The Suns await the Los Angeles Clippers and Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Finals, and a trip to the NBA Finals could be in the cards given how easily they swept aside the Denver Nuggets.

Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium reported Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal made the commitment. Damian Lillard of the Portland Trail Blazers, Jayson Tatum of the Boston Celtics and Draymond Green of the Golden State Warriors have pledged their services as well.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

But Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James has taken himself out of the running. The Athletic's Joe Vardon reported Lakers star Anthony Davis wasn't expected to suit up either, while two-time MVP Stephen Curry was only "50-50" on the idea.

Even if Popovich doesn't have his pick from the preliminary Team USA roster pool, he should take a strong squad to Tokyo.