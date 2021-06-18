X

    Report: Celtics More Optimistic About Evan Fournier Contract After Kemba Walker Trade

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 19, 2021

    Steven Ryan/Getty Images

    By dealing Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Boston Celtics reportedly made a step forward in securing the services of Evan Fournier.

    Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported that the Celtics "feel better" about the possibility of re-signing Fournier, who joined the team from the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline. 

    The Celtics also sent the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round pick to OKC to land Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-rounder in return, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Why Celtics Landing Moses Brown Is Underrated Element of Kemba Walker Trade

      Why Celtics Landing Moses Brown Is Underrated Element of Kemba Walker Trade
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Why Celtics Landing Moses Brown Is Underrated Element of Kemba Walker Trade

      masslive
      via masslive

      Al Horford Excitedly Shares Instagram After Trade To Celtics

      Al Horford Excitedly Shares Instagram After Trade To Celtics
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Al Horford Excitedly Shares Instagram After Trade To Celtics

      Adam London
      via NESN.com

      Is It Time to Lock Up Robert Williams Long Term?

      Is It Time to Lock Up Robert Williams Long Term?
      Boston Celtics logo
      Boston Celtics

      Is It Time to Lock Up Robert Williams Long Term?

      RSN
      via RSN

      Beal Commits to Team USA 🇺🇸

      Wizards star joins Dame, Draymond and Tatum as stars playing in Tokyo Olympics (The Athletic)

      Beal Commits to Team USA 🇺🇸
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Beal Commits to Team USA 🇺🇸

      Mike Chiari
      via Bleacher Report