Report: Celtics More Optimistic About Evan Fournier Contract After Kemba Walker Trade

By dealing Kemba Walker to the Oklahoma City Thunder, the Boston Celtics reportedly made a step forward in securing the services of Evan Fournier.

Adam Himmelsbach of the Boston Globe reported that the Celtics "feel better" about the possibility of re-signing Fournier, who joined the team from the Orlando Magic at the trade deadline.

The Celtics also sent the No. 16 overall pick in the 2021 draft and a 2025 second-round pick to OKC to land Al Horford, Moses Brown and a 2023 second-rounder in return, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

