    Chauncey Billups Rumors: Clippers Asst. Linked to Pelicans, Wizards, Magic HC Jobs

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 18, 2021

    AP Photo/Duane Burleson

    Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups appears to have plenty of options this offseason if he's ready to move into a head coaching role.

    ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the five-time All-Star is a "prominent candidate" for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly shown interest as well.

