Chauncey Billups Rumors: Clippers Asst. Linked to Pelicans, Wizards, Magic HC Jobs

AP Photo/Duane Burleson

Los Angeles Clippers assistant coach Chauncey Billups appears to have plenty of options this offseason if he's ready to move into a head coaching role.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the five-time All-Star is a "prominent candidate" for the Portland Trail Blazers. The Washington Wizards, Orlando Magic and New Orleans Pelicans have reportedly shown interest as well.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.