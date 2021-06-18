X

    Hurricanes' Rod Brind'Amour Wins NHL's 2020-21 Jack Adams Award

    Blake Schuster June 18, 2021
    Rod Brind'Amour was one of the most dependable during his 21-year NHL playing career. As a head coach, he's been named the sport's best. 

    The 50-year-old Carolina Hurricanes boss won the 2020-21 Jack Adams Award on Thursday, which is presented annually to the coach who contributed most to his team's success. The Canes went 36-12-8 this season, winning the Central Division before falling to the Tampa Bay Lightning in the second round of the postseason. 

    It was Brind'Amour's third season as head coach. He previously won the Frank Selke Trophy as the league's best defensive forward in 2006 and 2007. 

