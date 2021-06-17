Daredevil Alex Harvill Dies After Crash During World-Record Motorcycle Jump Attempt

AP Photo/Jae C. Hong

Daredevil and stuntman Alex Harvill died Thursday after crashing while attempting a world record-breaking motorcycle jump at the Moses Lake Airshow in Washington.

According to Kelley Collins of KREM in Spokane, Washington, the Grant County Sheriff's Department said Harvill was transported to a hospital where he later died. The sheriff's office said the 28-year-old's family has been notified and an autopsy with be conducted Friday to confirm the cause of death.

Collins reported Harvill was attempting a 351-foot motorcycle jump, which was the equivalent of one goal post to another on a football field. He landed short on a practice jump, crashing into a dirt mound, and was thrown over the handlebars before he "tumbled dozens of feet," per TMZ Sports.

Moses Lake Airshow released a statement on Facebook before it received news of Harvill's death:

"We regret to report today at our first event of the airshow—the Guinness World Record Jump Attempt, Alex Harvill was injured during his warm-up before the jump and has been taken to the hospital. We do not have more information at this time regarding the incident.

"Our hearts are with Alex and his family, and wish him a speedy recovery. All proceeds from today's jump will be donated to Alex to contribute to his medical expenses."

Collins noted Harvill set the world record for the longest dirt-to-dirt jump of 297 feet in 2013.

Per TMZ, Harvill and his wife Jessica welcomed their second child in May.