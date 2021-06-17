Bucks Rumors: Rick Carlisle Could Be HC Target If Mike Budenholzer Is Fired

Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images

Departed Dallas Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle could find a new home in Milwaukee should the Bucks part ways with Mike Budenholzer, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times, who pointed out that "rumblings" about Carlisle and the Bucks "have been circulating for weeks."

Carlisle told Mavericks governor Mark Cuban on Thursday that he does not intend to return as coach next season after 13 years with the franchise, according to ESPN. He had two years left on his contract.

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported this week that Budenholzer may be on his way out unless he can engineer a dominant postseason run (h/t Kurt Helin of NBC Sports). The Bucks tip off in a must-win Game 6 against the Brooklyn Nets in the Eastern Conference Semifinals on Thursday.

Carlisle's departure comes after Dallas' first-round loss to the Los Angeles Clippers, though Cuban told reporters he didn't plan on moving on from the 61-year-old.

Apparently, Carlisle wasn't interested in job security. Bleacher Report's Jake Fischer reported Monday that there is an expectation that Budenholzer could be on his way out if Milwaukee doesn't reach the NBA Finals, and Carlisle is interested in the opening.

The Carlisle move came amid a report from ESPN's Tim MacMahon that the relationship between the coach and his star player, Luka Doncic, was one of "simmering tension." That coincided with a report from Tim Cato and Sam Amick of The Athletic that suggested the Mavericks organization was in crisis.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Haralabos Voulgaris, a former professional gambler who was hired as the Mavs director of quantitative research and development in 2018, reportedly overstepped his role and worked directly with Cuban and Carlisle, much to the chagrin of Doncic.

Cuban took to Twitter to deny the report, but the latest development—which came one day after general manager Donnie Nelson's departure—may suggest that there is in fact turmoil within the front office.

As for Carlisle's future, even if the Milwaukee job doesn't materialize, there will be at least six NBA head coaching jobs to be had this offseason, and he's certainly a qualified candidate. He won 555 games in Dallas and leaves as the winningest coach in franchise history, and his 836 wins compiled through 19 years with Dallas, Indiana and Detroit are the third-most among active coaches.