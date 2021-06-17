Wizards Reportedly Expected to Consider Female, International Candidates for HC Job

AP Photo/Nick Wass

The Washington Wizards are expected to consider female and international candidates in their search to replace Scott Brooks as head coach.

Chase Hughes of NBC Sports Washington reported the Wizards are still formulating a list of candidates, and it is expected to include a wide range of coaches. Brooks parted ways with the franchise Wednesday after failing to reach a new contact.

There has been increasing momentum within the NBA for the first female head coach. Becky Hammon has been a respected assistant on Gregg Popovich's bench since 2014. Teresa Weatherspoon is expected to generate consideration for the head coaching vacancy in New Orleans, where she is currently an assistant coach. College head coaches like Dawn Staley (South Carolina) and Kara Lawson (Duke) have also been mentioned.

Wizards general manager Tommy Sheppard said the team plans a "very thorough, very diverse, very robust search." He added the team wants an "inclusive" process, which could allude to nontraditional candidates.

The Wizards have had an increased international presence under Sheppard, with his first two first-round draft picks, Rui Hachimura (Japan) and Deni Avdija (Israel), being from outside the United States. Davis Bertans (Latvia), Isaac Bonga (Germany) and Raul Neto (Brazil) are also non-Americans on the roster.

There are currently six head coaching vacancies, with the Celtics, Blazers, Magic, Pelicans and Pacers joining Washington. If the Milwaukee Bucks are eliminated in the Eastern Conference Semifinals, it's possible (and likely) Mike Budenholzer will be dismissed and create a seventh vacancy.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Given the massive number of job openings, it would be a surprise if one of these vacancies were not filled by a nontraditional candidate.