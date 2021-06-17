Naomi Osaka, More Players Contacted by Wimbledon About Tournament's Media Operations

Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

A Wimbledon executive said Thursday that tournament organizers have spoken with Naomi Osaka and other players about the tournament's media operations.

According to the BBC, Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said: "We have spoken to [Osaka's] team in the last few weeks. So yes, we're certainly remaining engaged with Naomi's team, as we are with all players."

After announcing her intention to not speak to the media during the French Open, Osaka withdrew from the tournament following her first-round win over Patricia Maria Tig on May 30.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.