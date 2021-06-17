X

    Naomi Osaka, More Players Contacted by Wimbledon About Tournament's Media Operations

    Mike Chiari@@mikechiariFeatured Columnist IVJune 17, 2021

    Tim Clayton/Corbis via Getty Images

    A Wimbledon executive said Thursday that tournament organizers have spoken with Naomi Osaka and other players about the tournament's media operations.

    According to the BBC, Wimbledon chief executive Sally Bolton said: "We have spoken to [Osaka's] team in the last few weeks. So yes, we're certainly remaining engaged with Naomi's team, as we are with all players."

    After announcing her intention to not speak to the media during the French Open, Osaka withdrew from the tournament following her first-round win over Patricia Maria Tig on May 30.

