    ESPN's Mark Sanchez Reportedly Offered NFL Game Analyst Role by Fox

    Blake SchusterContributor IJune 17, 2021

    Tom Pennington/Getty Images

    ESPN football analyst Mark Sanchez is gaining the attention of his network's rivals at Fox, and a big decision may lie ahead.

    According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, the former USC star has an offer to join Fox as an NFL game analyst. Sanchez would replace Chris Spielman, who took a job in the Detroit Lions front office.

    Marchand noted ESPN is invested in keeping Sanchez, who focuses on college football.

    The No. 5 pick by the New York Jets in 2009, Sanchez also played for the Philadelphia Eagles, Dallas Cowboys and Washington Football Team before retiring in 2019.

    The 34-year-old replaced Mack Brown on ABC's college football studio show, though Marchand noted Sanchez auditioned for Fox before agreeing to terms with ESPN. Fox liked Sanchez's audition but didn't have a job for him on air. 

    Two years later, that appears to have changed.

    Fox and ESPN have been competing for on-air talent over the past few years, and that hasn't slowed down at all. In addition to Sanchez, the two networks are reportedly in a bidding war for quarterback Robert Griffin III, who also auditioned with each outlet.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Per Marchand on Wednesday:

    "Griffin really excelled in his auditions for ESPN and Fox. Sources from both networks were blown away by Griffin; some said Griffin's was among the top tryouts they have ever viewed.
    "ESPN's offer contains a greater volume of opportunities than Fox's. Griffin would call college games, do some college studio, and talk both college football and NFL on shows such as "Get Up!" during the week, sources said."

    It's unclear if there is a deadline for Sanchez and Griffin to make their decisions. 

