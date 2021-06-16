Denmark, Belgium to Pause Euro 2020 Game in 10th Minute for Christian Eriksen Tribute

Stuart Franklin/Pool via AP

Belgium and Denmark are planning to bring the action to a halt in the 10th minute of their Euro 2020 clash Thursday to honor Danish star Christian Eriksen.

"We will kick the ball out for a throw-in to stop and applaud and mark this moment," Belgian forward Romelu Lukaku told reporters.

Eriksen, who wears the No. 10 shirt for his national team, collapsed and suffered cardiac arrest during the first half of Denmark's Euro 2020 opener against Finland. He remains hospitalized in Copenhagen.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen described him as initially "gone" after he had collapsed. Eriksen was resuscitated with the aid of a defibrillator.

The 29-year-old provided an update Tuesday on Instagram, writing he was "fine—under the circumstances" and needed to undergo further examination.

For Lukaku, watching Eriksen's medical emergency unfold will have been particularly affecting since they spent the past season and a half as teammates at Inter Milan.

Upon scoring against Russia in Belgium's first game, Lukaku ran to a pitch-side camera to give a personal message to Eriksen.

The 28-year-old said after the match he had a hard time focusing.

In addition to the quick actions of teammates, officials and medical personnel, The Athletic explained how Eriksen benefited from the close proximity of Copenhagen's Rigshospitalet to Parken Stadium.

Denmark national team coach Kasper Hjulmand said the planned applause for Eriksen will be poignant because he's likely to hear it from his hospital room.