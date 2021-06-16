Kawhi's Injury; Chris Paul; Scott Brooks, Stan Van Gundy Fired; Top NBA Headlines

Jevone Moore/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Wednesday has proved to be a busy day in the NBA, with multiple coaches reportedly out of a job and two stars suddenly in danger of missing time in the 2021 playoffs.

Here's a roundup of what has transpired across the league.

Leonard Likely out for Game 5

ESPN's Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne reported Los Angeles Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is dealing with a knee injury he suffered in Game 4 and is expected to miss Wednesday's game against the Utah Jazz.

More than that, his availability for the remainder of the Western Conference Semifinals is in doubt.

Leonard has been excellent in the series, averaging 27.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists through the first four games.

The Clippers and Jazz are tied at two games apiece heading into Game 5.

Paul Placed in NBA Health and Safety Protocols

Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is in the NBA's health and safety protocols, according to The Athletic's Shams Charania. As a result, Paul is out indefinitely, though Charania noted "an isolation period could be shorter for a vaccinated individual."

The Suns await the winner of Clippers vs. Jazz, so the league has yet to lay out the schedule for the Western Conference Finals.

Paul has helped push Phoenix to a different level this postseason. Through 10 appearances, he's averaging 15.7 points and 8.7 assists while shooting 50.9 percent from the floor and 44.4 percent from beyond the arc.

Van Gundy, Brooks out of a Job

ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez first reported Wednesday the New Orleans Pelicans were firing head coach Stan Van Gundy after finishing 31-41 and failing to make the play-in tournament during his lone season at the helm.

Shortly thereafter, Wojnarowski reported the Washington Wizards were moving on from Scott Brooks after they failed to strike an agreement on a new contract. Brooks' deal expired, allowing the sides to make a clean break. The WIzards lost to the Philadelphia 76ers in five games in the first round.

In addition to New Orleans and Washington, the Boston Celtics, Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic and Portland Trail Blazers are looking to hire a new head coach.

Butler, Jokic Make Olympic-Related Decisions

AAron Ontiveroz/MediaNews Group/The Denver Post via Getty Images

The Serbian national team could be without its best player for the Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokic confirmed he won't join the squad for at least the Olympic qualifiers. The Nuggets saw their season end Sunday when they were swept by the Suns in the conference semifinals.

As for Team USA, the Sun Sentinel's Ira Winderman reported Jimmy Butler won't make himself available for this summer's Games as the team prepares for its training camp in July. The Heat were swept by the Bucks in the first round and were afforded a minimal offseason last year after reaching the NBA Finals.