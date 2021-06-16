Stan Van Gundy Reportedly Fired as Pelicans Head Coach After 1 Season

Gary Dineen/NBAE via Getty Images

The New Orleans Pelicans have fired head coach Stan Van Gundy, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and Andrew Lopez.

Wojnarowski added Van Gundy's departure felt "inevitable" after meetings with Executive Vice President David Griffin.

The Pelicans missed the playoffs for the third straight season in 2020-21, finishing 11th in the Western Conference at 31-41.

According to Kevin O'Connor of The Ringer, assistant coaches Teresa Weatherspoon and Fred Vinson have emerged as candidates to succeed Van Gundy.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.