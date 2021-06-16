Brett Favre: 'Hit the Panic Button' If Aaron Rodgers Isn't at Packers' Training Camp

Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers legend Brett Favre has established a timeline for when the organization can start to get nervous about Aaron Rodgers' absence.

On the latest episode of the Bolling with Favre podcast (starts at 15:10 mark), Favre said the Packers can "hit the panic button" if Rodgers doesn't show up to training camp.

The reigning NFL MVP has been absent from all of Green Bay's offseason activities amid a reported desire to be traded.

Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, Rodgers has told some people with the Packers that he wants to be dealt because of frustration with the organization.

Even though Rodgers hasn't taken part in organized team activities and mandatory minicamp, Favre doesn't think that is a big deal.

"It's not the first time someone's missed a minicamp or an OTA," Favre said (at the 7:45 mark).

Per Vinnie Iyer of Sporting News, Rodgers has missed out on $600,000 in workout bonuses so far. A potential training camp holdout would cost him $50,000 per day.

The Packers are scheduled to report to training camp on July 27. They will host the Houston Texans in their preseason opener on Aug. 14.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Green Bay will play the New Orleans Saints at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in Week 1 of the regular season on Sept. 12.