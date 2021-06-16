Suns' Chris Paul Reportedly Out Indefinitely for COVID-19 Health and Safety Protocols

AP Photo/David Zalubowski

Three days after clinching their first appearance in the Western Conference Finals since 2010, the Phoenix Suns reportedly received bad news involving star point guard Chris Paul.

Per Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium on Wednesday, Paul will be out indefinitely after being placed into the NBA's health and safety protocols.

Charania noted that Paul's status for the start of the Western Conference Finals is "up in the air" right now.

NBA players can be placed into health and safety protocols because of a positive COVID-19 test or exposure to someone who tested positive.

Charania did note that an isolation period "could be shorter for a vaccinated individual" depending on the medical circumstances, but there's no confirmation of whether Paul has been vaccinated.

A league memo sent to all 30 teams in March that was obtained by ESPN's Baxter Holmes announced that fully vaccinated individuals don't have to quarantine if they are exposed to the virus.

Per NBA rules for non-vaccinated individuals, a positive test for any individual requires an isolation period of at least 10 days before they are allowed to return to their team.

Since the Utah Jazz-Los Angeles Clippers series is still ongoing and will go to at least six games, the league has yet to announce a start date for the Western Conference Finals.

The Suns swept the Denver Nuggets in the second round of the Western Conference playoffs. Paul averaged 25.5 points on 62.7 percent shooting and 10.3 assists per game in the four wins over Denver.