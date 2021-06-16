U.S. Soccer President Says Equal FIFA Prize Money for Men, Women Is 'Untenable'

Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images

United States Soccer president Cindy Parlow Cone told reporters Tuesday that the federation can't meet USWNT financial demands that include $66 million in damages, as a part of their equal pay lawsuit, because "to make up the difference in FIFA prize money is untenable, and would likely bankrupt the Federation."

Parlow Cone continued:

"You all know that largest hurdle is the massive and frankly unfair difference in FIFA World Cup prize money for men and women, a funding source that U.S. Soccer does not control. It's solely controlled by FIFA. As it stands, the women's team wants U.S. Soccer to pay for past and future discrepancies in FIFA prize money. This is well over $50 million for the past two World Cups and an unknown amount for the future."

Here's how the prize pools compared at the last men's and women's World Cup, and the expected prize pools for the upcoming events:

2018 men's World Cup: $400 million in total bonus money, $38 million for champions France.

2019 women's World Cup: $30 million in total bonus money, $4 million for champions United States.

2022 men's World Cup: $440m in total bonus money.

2023 women's World Cup: $60 million in total bonus money.

The difference in money allotted in the men's and women's game is staggering, especially considering that the USMNT has never won the World Cup or Olympics and missed the last World Cup entirely.

The USWNT, meanwhile, has four World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals and is the most dominant force in the women's game.

A spokesperson for the United States women's players, Molly Levinson, released the following statement regarding the showdown between the sides:

"As all eyes are on the USWNT preparing to compete on behalf of the USA at the Olympic Games, USSF is back at it, using tactics like blaming FIFA, holding press conferences, and hiring lobbyists in phony attempts to make unequal pay seem like it is equal pay. It is not and players, fans, sponsors, lawmakers know better—and have stood with the USWNT in demanding an end to USSF's discrimination. If USSF is committed to equal pay, then there is nothing stopping them from paying the women players equally."

That showdown seems unlikely to resolve quickly or quietly, with the collective bargaining agreement between the USSF and the women's players expiring after this year, creating another potential point of conflict. The players are also seeking to have the equal pay portion of their lawsuit reinstated after U.S. District Court Judge R. Gary Klausner tossed it out in May 2020.

As for a settlement over the damages the players were seeking, Parlow Cone said: "If we can find creative ways to come to resolution on [the bonus money], I'm very hopeful."