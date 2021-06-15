Celtics Trade Rumors: Kyle Anderson Eyed by Boston For 'Quite Some Time'

Kathryn Riley/Getty Images

The Boston Celtics reportedly are interested in Memphis Grizzlies wing Kyle Anderson—and could look to bring him aboard as former Celtics head coach Brad Stevens transitions to the front office.

According to Brian Robb of MassLive, Boston may try to take advantage of Anderson's expiring contract in trade talks this offseason:

"The Celtics have had their eye on Anderson for quite some time according to league sources. With Memphis having plenty of younger talent on the wing, they may opt to simply add some more assets for the 27-year-old wing entering a contract year. Anderson’s improvement as a 3-point shooter last season, along with his passing, would provide the skillset that makes him a nice fit for Boston."

The former UCLA star averaged 12.4 points, 5.7 rebounds and a career-best 3.6 assists per game in 69 starts for Memphis last year.

The 27-year-old is wrapping up a four-year, $37.2 million contract and is set to earn $9.9 million over the 2021-22 season. That accounts for the 24th-highest cap hit by a small forward next season but would give Boston some much-needed length and depth at the position with only Aaron Nesmith listed there on the current roster.

Should the Grizzlies listen on offers for Anderson, Stevens will have to decide whether or not he can afford to add the former No. 30 overall pick in 2014 and retain free agent Evan Fournier—who enters free agency after the Celtics acquired him from the Orlando Magic in March for Jeff Teague and two late draft picks.

Last November ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported the salary cap for for the 2021-22 season would sit at $112 million with the luxury tax at $136.6 million. That's a modest bump from 2020-21's $109.1 million cap, which the Celtics blew past at $130 million.

According to Spotrac.com, Boston expects a payroll of $134.9 million with 12 players under contract next year. Any deal for Anderson is likely to require salaries flowing back to Memphis, but the current tax threshold could still make a deal difficult.

Somewhat cheaper options on the wing provided by Robb include Cedi Osman ($8 million), Justin Holiday ($6 million) and Kevin Knox ($5.8 million).

Any of the four will still require some deft maneuvering on the part of Stevens. As the coach looks to build a championship team from the top of the organization, his first offseason in control is likely to test just how adept he is at negotiating with both players and rival clubs.