    Rays' Tyler Glasnow Diagnosed with Partial UCL Tear After MRI on Elbow Injury

    Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2021
    Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

    Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow has been diagnosed with a partially torn UCL and a flexor tendon strain, according to multiple reports. 

    Glasnow left Monday night's start after four innings with what was described at the time as right elbow inflammation.

    He will be placed on the 10-day injury list, with a timeline for recovery to be determined. 

    "The last couple of pitches I felt just a little tug,'' Glasnow told reporters after the game. "I didn't want to go out and chance it. The velo was still there; it just felt not right.''

    It's a huge loss for the 43-24 Rays. Glasnow, 27, is 5-2 this season with a 2.66 ERA, 0.93 WHIP and 123 strikeouts in 88 innings. While pitchers like Gerrit Cole, Lance Lynn and Shane Bieber are all amongst the early favorites for the AL Cy Young Award, Glasnow was putting together the type of season that would have had him in the running. 

    The Rays will be without their ace for the time being, meaning starters like Rich Hill, Ryan Yarbrough and Shane McClanahan will need to step up. The Rays bullpen remains one of the best units in baseball, while the offense has been excellent in 2021 (333 runs, second in the AL). 

    So Tampa is built to continue winning, even without their ace. But if his injury lingers into the autumn, the team's World Series hopes will take a severe blow. 

