X

    Raiders' Derek Carr: 'I'd Probably Quit Football' If I Had to Play Elsewhere

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2021
    Alerted 2h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/David Becker

    Derek Carr offered a firm commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

    The three-time Pro Bowler didn't just reaffirm his desire to bring a Super Bowl title to the franchise but went a step further.

    "I want to do it here," Carr told reporters. "I don't want to do it anywhere else. ... I'd probably quit football if I had to do it anywhere else."

    He probably didn't intend for his comments to be taken literally given both his age (30) and the frequency with which players change teams in the NFL.

    But before too long, fans may see whether Carr is a man of his word.

    The veteran quarterback is signed for two more seasons. In the event the Raiders wanted to move on next offseason, his entire $19.9 million salary-cap hit could be converted into cap savings.

    For now, Carr's future isn't in much doubt. Marcus Mariota is back, but Las Vegas' only other quarterback is Nathan Peterman.

    The Raiders have missed the playoffs in each of Jon Gruden's first three seasons, which is equal to Carr's Pro Bowl drought after he earned three straight nods from 2015 to 2017. Under Gruden, he has thrown for 12,206 yards and 67 touchdowns with 27 interceptions and a 98.6 passer rating.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    In general, Carr has performed well yet hasn't made himself so indispensable that a quarterback change is out of the question.

    Should the Raiders' postseason drought extend to five years, they may start to have reservations about Carr since he'll be due a new contract in 2023.

    And in that case, he may need to seriously consider life outside of Las Vegas.

    Related

      Derek Carr on Yannick Ngakoue: ‘Wow ... this is good for the Raiders’

      Derek Carr on Yannick Ngakoue: ‘Wow ... this is good for the Raiders’
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Derek Carr on Yannick Ngakoue: ‘Wow ... this is good for the Raiders’

      Bill Williamson
      via Silver And Black Pride

      Drake and Josh together for the first time as Raiders

      Drake and Josh together for the first time as Raiders
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Drake and Josh together for the first time as Raiders

      Levi Damien
      via Raiders Wire

      Nagy: Dalton Is Bears' Starter

      HC tells Cris Collinsworth there is 'no possible scenario' Justin Fields will start Week 1: 'Just got to trust the plan'

      Nagy: Dalton Is Bears' Starter
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Nagy: Dalton Is Bears' Starter

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Six not on field for Raiders first minicamp practice

      Six not on field for Raiders first minicamp practice
      Las Vegas Raiders logo
      Las Vegas Raiders

      Six not on field for Raiders first minicamp practice

      Levi Damien
      via Raiders Wire