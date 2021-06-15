Raiders' Derek Carr: 'I'd Probably Quit Football' If I Had to Play Elsewhere

AP Photo/David Becker

Derek Carr offered a firm commitment to the Las Vegas Raiders on Tuesday.

The three-time Pro Bowler didn't just reaffirm his desire to bring a Super Bowl title to the franchise but went a step further.

"I want to do it here," Carr told reporters. "I don't want to do it anywhere else. ... I'd probably quit football if I had to do it anywhere else."

He probably didn't intend for his comments to be taken literally given both his age (30) and the frequency with which players change teams in the NFL.

But before too long, fans may see whether Carr is a man of his word.

The veteran quarterback is signed for two more seasons. In the event the Raiders wanted to move on next offseason, his entire $19.9 million salary-cap hit could be converted into cap savings.

For now, Carr's future isn't in much doubt. Marcus Mariota is back, but Las Vegas' only other quarterback is Nathan Peterman.

The Raiders have missed the playoffs in each of Jon Gruden's first three seasons, which is equal to Carr's Pro Bowl drought after he earned three straight nods from 2015 to 2017. Under Gruden, he has thrown for 12,206 yards and 67 touchdowns with 27 interceptions and a 98.6 passer rating.

In general, Carr has performed well yet hasn't made himself so indispensable that a quarterback change is out of the question.

Should the Raiders' postseason drought extend to five years, they may start to have reservations about Carr since he'll be due a new contract in 2023.

And in that case, he may need to seriously consider life outside of Las Vegas.