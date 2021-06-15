Alex Rodriguez Vows to Keep Timberwolves in Minnesota in IG Comment

Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images

Former MLB star Alex Rodriguez signaled his desire Tuesday to keep the Minnesota Timberwolves in Minneapolis once he and Marc Lore take control of the franchise.

An Instagram user commented on one of Rodriguez's posts imploring him to "Keep the wolves in Minnesota." He responded in the affirmative.

Glen Taylor, who remains the majority stakeholder in the Timberwolves for the time being, told Chris Hine of the Star Tribune in April the franchise's future wasn't in doubt.

"They will keep the team here, yes," Taylor said. "We will put it in the agreement. At this point we have a letter of intent, but when we make up the contract we'll put that in there. That's no problem. That won't be a problem."

However, another Timberwolves shareholder, Meyer Orbach, filed a complaint in May alleging the sales agreement doesn't contain concrete language about the team remaining in Minnesota.

Under the sale agreement, Rodriguez and Lore would have to approach the franchise's Advisory Board about relocation, but the board's approval wouldn't be required to move the Wolves elsewhere.

Taylor responded to the report: "I am aware of the story published by ESPN and the litigation that has been filed. As a policy, we do not comment on pending legal matters. I stand by my prior statements and commitment to keeping the Timberwolves and Lynx in Minnesota."

The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski wrote how the complaint centered largely around Orbach's ability to exercise his "tag-along rights," which would allow him to cash out his shares before the sale is finalized.

"What this all amounts to, of course, is a legal squabble between two men about when someone is entitled to get paid," Krawczynski explained. "In their separate filings, Orbach and Taylor are making their best efforts to cast the other party as bad faith actors."

In terms of the legal battle, the threat of relocation is largely extraneous, but it's a primary concern for fans who worry about Rodriguez and Lore's plans.