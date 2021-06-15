X

    Cody Simpson Finishes 23rd, Fails to Qualify for Tokyo Olympics in 100M Freestyle

    Tyler Conway@@jtylerconwayFeatured Columnist IVJune 15, 2021

    Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP

    Singer Cody Simpson failed to qualify in his first attempt at joining the Australian Olympic swimming team for Tokyo, finishing 23rd in the 100-meter freestyle.

    Simpson posted a personal-best time of 50.22 seconds but was well behind winner Kyle Chalmers, who won the 2016 gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. Putting his singing career on hold for a chance to chase his swimming dream, Simpson will also try to qualify in the 100-meter butterfly. 

    "I wanted to just get up and do something before the 100 fly, otherwise I would be waiting around all week," Simpson told reporters. "Just being around all these athletes ... I love this, I really want to do this for a while.

    "My goal this meet would be to try to make that final in the 100 fly, that would be nice. As long as I'm improving, that's all I can really ask for."

    Simpson said qualifying for the 2024 Summer Games may be a more realistic goal. He was a talented junior swimmer before moving to the United States in 2010 to pursue a singing career.  

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Sixers in Trouble Without Healthy Embiid

      How concerned should Philly be after their superstar's struggles in Game 4?📲

      Sixers in Trouble Without Healthy Embiid
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Sixers in Trouble Without Healthy Embiid

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Trades to Rescue NBA's Top Young Stars 📝

      Realistic moves to push these four teams into contention ➡️

      Trades to Rescue NBA's Top Young Stars 📝
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Trades to Rescue NBA's Top Young Stars 📝

      Andy Bailey
      via Bleacher Report

      Latest NBA Head Coaching Rumors

      ✈️ McMillan could leave ATL? 📈 Billups linked to multiple teams 👀 New names for biggest openings

      @jakelfischer has the latest from inside NBA's coaching carousel📲

      Latest NBA Head Coaching Rumors
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Latest NBA Head Coaching Rumors

      Jake Fischer
      via Bleacher Report

      Kyrie's X-Rays Come Back Clean

      X-rays on Nets star's ankle were negative; will undergo further testing and treatment

      Kyrie's X-Rays Come Back Clean
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Kyrie's X-Rays Come Back Clean

      Paul Kasabian
      via Bleacher Report