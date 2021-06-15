Cody Simpson Finishes 23rd, Fails to Qualify for Tokyo Olympics in 100M Freestyle

Cody Simpson Finishes 23rd, Fails to Qualify for Tokyo Olympics in 100M FreestyleJune 15, 2021
Singer Cody Simpson failed to qualify in his first attempt at joining the Australian Olympic swimming team for Tokyo, finishing 23rd in the 100-meter freestyle.
Simpson posted a personal-best time of 50.22 seconds but was well behind winner Kyle Chalmers, who won the 2016 gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. Putting his singing career on hold for a chance to chase his swimming dream, Simpson will also try to qualify in the 100-meter butterfly.
"I wanted to just get up and do something before the 100 fly, otherwise I would be waiting around all week," Simpson told reporters. "Just being around all these athletes ... I love this, I really want to do this for a while.
"My goal this meet would be to try to make that final in the 100 fly, that would be nice. As long as I'm improving, that's all I can really ask for."
Simpson said qualifying for the 2024 Summer Games may be a more realistic goal. He was a talented junior swimmer before moving to the United States in 2010 to pursue a singing career.
Sixers in Trouble Without Healthy Embiid
How concerned should Philly be after their superstar's struggles in Game 4?📲