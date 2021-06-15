Cody Simpson Finishes 23rd, Fails to Qualify for Tokyo Olympics in 100M Freestyle

Dave Hunt/AAP Image via AP

Singer Cody Simpson failed to qualify in his first attempt at joining the Australian Olympic swimming team for Tokyo, finishing 23rd in the 100-meter freestyle.

Simpson posted a personal-best time of 50.22 seconds but was well behind winner Kyle Chalmers, who won the 2016 gold medal in Rio de Janeiro. Putting his singing career on hold for a chance to chase his swimming dream, Simpson will also try to qualify in the 100-meter butterfly.

"I wanted to just get up and do something before the 100 fly, otherwise I would be waiting around all week," Simpson told reporters. "Just being around all these athletes ... I love this, I really want to do this for a while.

"My goal this meet would be to try to make that final in the 100 fly, that would be nice. As long as I'm improving, that's all I can really ask for."

Simpson said qualifying for the 2024 Summer Games may be a more realistic goal. He was a talented junior swimmer before moving to the United States in 2010 to pursue a singing career.