Joel Embiid on Knee Injury After 76ers' Game 4 Loss: 'Just Got To Do The Best I Can'

Philadelphia has 76ers star Joel Embiid acknowledged he wasn't at 100 percent in his team's 103-100 loss to the Atlanta Hawks on Monday night.

Embiid could've given Philadelphia the lead in the final seconds but missed his layup attempt.

The four-time All-Star, who's playing through a meniscus tear in his right knee, told reporters the injury limited what he could do as he was driving into the lane.

It was clear to anybody watching the game that Embiid wasn't himself. He went 0-of-12 from the field in the second half, which is a level of futility on a historic scale.

The Sixers shouldn't be in panic mode right now because they're still tied with the Hawks at two games apiece and have the series moving back to Philadelphia for Game 5. But the status of Embiid's knee is an obvious concern.

There's only so much the team can do to speed up his recovery, especially when there's only one night off between each of the three remaining games of the round.

The optimistic view is that this was simply an uncharacteristically bad night from Embiid, and the 7-footer will regress to the mean. The odds of him missing 12 shots in a single half again are pretty slim.

The more pessimistic take is that his injured knee will prevent him from replicating the MVP-caliber form he displayed during the regular season. Even if his efficiency improves, he'll be a limited version of himself.