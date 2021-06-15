Cristiano Ronaldo Selling New York Condo for $7.8M; Bought Unit for $18.5M in 2015

Alex Pantling/Getty Images

With his future at Juventus the subject of speculation, Cristiano Ronaldo may not be making a move to New York City FC.

According to the New York Post's Mary K. Jacob, Ronaldo is selling his condo at Trump Tower in Manhattan for $7.75 million. Were that to be the final price, it would represent a massive loss from the $18.5 million he paid for the unit in 2015.

The apartment boasts three bedrooms and 3.5 bathrooms and totals 2,510 square feet.

Ronaldo was still at Real Madrid in April 2017 when supporters circulated a petition asking him to move out of the apartment due to the building's connection to former President Donald Trump.

Lest you worry about the 36-year-old's bank account, Forbes ranked him as the third-highest-paid athlete for 2021. He collected $70 million from his Juventus contract and then another $50 million from sources off the pitch.