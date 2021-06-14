Kevin Garnett Co-launches Gamification Company; Aims to Create 'Smarter Bettors'

AP Photo/Jim Mone, File

Kevin Garnett wants to educate sports bettors.

According to Michael LoRe of Forbes, the Basketball Hall of Famer joined Players' Tribune co-founder Jaymee Messler to create Gaming Society, a gamification and content company.

The company will amplify athletes' voices as experts and aim to close the knowledge gap for those looking to get into responsible sports gambling.

"The difficulty of it and how high the entry point is—it just has to be simplified," Garnett said. "One of the reasons we want to bring Gaming Society to fruition is to create smarter bettors. We hope to provide the information and tools to understand and make you a better bettor. We'll teach fundamental education and provide education enhancement."

This comes as sports gambling, which is legal in 21 states and Washington, D.C., becomes more popular across the country.

Garnett played for the Minnesota Timberwolves, Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets from the 1995-96 season through the 2015-16 one. The Hall of Famer won a championship during a career that featured nine All-NBA selections, 12 All-Defensive selections, a league MVP, a Defensive Player of the Year and 15 All-NBA selections.

While fans can no longer bet on his dominance on the court, he is doing what he can to help them as they venture into something that is only gaining in popularity.