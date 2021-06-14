College Baseball Super Regionals 2021: Results, Highlights and Bracket from Monday

AP Photo/Sean Rayford

The final two berths in the College World Series were to be decided Monday, when Virginia faced Dallas Baptist and Notre Dame took on Mississippi State.

Those teams were looking to join Vanderbilt, Arizona, Stanford, NC State, Texas and Tennessee.

Below, we'll break down the day's results.

Bracket

For the updated bracket, be sure to check out NCAA.com.

Results

Virginia def. Dallas Baptist, 5-2

The Cavaliers seem to do their best work late.

A day after putting four runs on Dallas Baptist in the bottom of the eighth to force Monday's rubber match, the Cavaliers scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh on a Kyle Teel grand slam to beat Dallas Baptist, 5-2, punching their ticket for Omaha.

Matt Wyatt and Nate Savino combined to give up just two runs on seven hits while striking out 11 for the Cavaliers.

It will be Virginia's first College World Series appearance since 2015 and the school's fifth CWS appearance in program history. The Cavaliers were national champions in 2015 and runners-up in 2014.

Dallas Baptist was looking to make its first CWS appearance. It was the school's 10th NCAA Division I tournament, all of them coming since 2008. Dallas Baptist became a Division I school in 2004.