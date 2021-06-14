X

    Jason Kidd Rumors: Magic to Interview Lakers Assistant for HC Opening This Week

    Los Angeles Lakers assistant coach Jason Kidd will interview with the Orlando Magic for their head coaching vacancy this week, per Melissa Rohlin of Fox Sports.

    Orlando required permission to interview the 48-year-old coach, but it was granted by Los Angeles.

    Kidd has spent the past two years on the Lakers staff, including the team's run to an NBA title last season. He also served as head coach of the Milwaukee Bucks for four years before one year with the Brooklyn Nets, accumulating a 183-190 regular-season record.

    The Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame point guard was also one of the biggest stars of his era, earning 10 All-Star selections across his 19 years in the NBA. He won one title with the Dallas Mavericks in 2011.

    His resume puts Kidd in high demand this offseason, with Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reporting he is also a candidate for the Boston Celtics opening. The Portland Trail Blazers were also expected to pursue the coach before he withdraw himself from the running.

    "Portland's a first-class organization and will have great candidates for its head coaching job, but I've decided not to be one of them," Kidd told Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN. "Whoever they choose will have big shoes to fill from Terry [Stotts]."

    Orlando could have a difficult rebuild ahead after finishing 21-51, third-worst in the NBA. The team dealt several of its most notable players ahead of the trade deadline, including Nikola Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier, before parting ways with head coach Steve Clifford on June 5.

    There are still promising young players on the roster, including Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton and Wendell Carter Jr., while Markelle Fultz and Jonathan Isaac will hope to return to full strength after an injury-filled 2020-21.

    The Magic will look for the right coach to get this group back into the playoffs after a one-year absence.

