    Trail Blazers Rumors: Mike D'Antoni Interviewing Monday Ahead of Hammon, Billups

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 14, 2021
    AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill

    The search for Terry Stotts' replacement is underway in Portland.

    Brooklyn Nets assistant coach Mike D'Antoni is interviewing for the Trail Blazers' head coaching vacancy Monday, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.

    Los Angeles Clippers assistant Chauncey Billups and San Antonio Spurs assistant Becky Hammon will also meet with the team "early this week," per Wojnarowski. 

