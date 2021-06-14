Dawn Staley on Rumors Linking Her to NBA HC Jobs: 'I Come with a Lot of Credentials'

Elsa/Getty Images

The NBA has never had a female head coach. That glass ceiling has yet to be shattered across professional men's sports in general in the United States. But Hall of Famer Dawn Staley, the head coach for South Carolina and the U.S. women's Olympic team, would be a logical candidate to be the first.

Staley told Kurt Streeter of the New York Times that she wasn't campaigning for an NBA job but that she has the resume and basketball pedigree to be a head coach at that level.

"I come with a lot of credentials," she said. "I surely have the confidence. I surely can stand in front of men and lead them. First-team All-Stars. MVPs. I’m OK with that."

