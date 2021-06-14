Dolphins Legend Dan Marino on Tua Tagovailoa: 'He Has All the Talent in the World'

AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File

The Miami Dolphins have had 22 starting quarterbacks since the face of the franchise, Dan Marino, retired in 2000.

The Pro Football Hall of Famer, a special adviser to the team since 2014, told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe that he has a good feeling about Miami's future with Tua Tagovailoa:

"He's been great. He's been awesome. He has all the talent in the world. Now it's just about him developing the relationship with the other players. It's been tough because he didn't have OTAs last year, a lot of the summer camp or the chance to play in exhibition games. All those things delay you somewhat. I'll tell you, he works his butt off. I'm really excited about him, his future and our future as a team."

Tagovailoa appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins as a rookie last year, posting 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, who began the year as the starter. But with Fitzpatrick now in Washington and Jacoby Brissett installed behind him, the former fifth overall pick has the opportunity to be the one to lead the Dolphins to their first playoff appearance since 2016.