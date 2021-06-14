X

    Dolphins Legend Dan Marino on Tua Tagovailoa: 'He Has All the Talent in the World'

    Jenna CiccotelliCorrespondent IIJune 14, 2021
    Alerted 1h ago in the B/R App

    AP Photo/Adrian Kraus, File

    The Miami Dolphins have had 22 starting quarterbacks since the face of the franchise, Dan Marino, retired in 2000.

    The Pro Football Hall of Famer, a special adviser to the team since 2014, told ESPN's Cameron Wolfe that he has a good feeling about Miami's future with Tua Tagovailoa: 

    "He's been great. He's been awesome. He has all the talent in the world. Now it's just about him developing the relationship with the other players. It's been tough because he didn't have OTAs last year, a lot of the summer camp or the chance to play in exhibition games. All those things delay you somewhat. I'll tell you, he works his butt off. I'm really excited about him, his future and our future as a team." 

    Tagovailoa appeared in 10 games for the Dolphins as a rookie last year, posting 1,814 yards, 11 touchdowns and five interceptions behind Ryan Fitzpatrick, who began the year as the starter. But with Fitzpatrick now in Washington and Jacoby Brissett installed behind him, the former fifth overall pick has the opportunity to be the one to lead the Dolphins to their first playoff appearance since 2016. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Stafford Ready to Join NFL's Elite QBs

      Why Sean McVay and the Rams give Matt Stafford a chance to finally unleash his full potential ➡️

      Stafford Ready to Join NFL's Elite QBs
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Stafford Ready to Join NFL's Elite QBs

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Marino Has High Hopes for Tua

      Dolphins legend says second-year QB has 'all the talent in the world' to make Miami a contender in 2021

      Marino Has High Hopes for Tua
      Miami Dolphins logo
      Miami Dolphins

      Marino Has High Hopes for Tua

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Big Names on the Trade Block? 🔄

      Vets who could be on the move before this year's trade deadline.

      Drop your best team fit for any of these six players ⬇️

      Big Names on the Trade Block? 🔄
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Big Names on the Trade Block? 🔄

      Chris Roling
      via Bleacher Report

      Landry: OBJ Better Than Before

      Jarvis on working out with Browns teammate in Texas: 'He’s even better than he was last year'

      Landry: OBJ Better Than Before
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Landry: OBJ Better Than Before

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report