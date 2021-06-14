X

    Chris Paul on Game 4 Performance: 'a Couple Years Ago They Was Writing Me Off'

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021

    Barry Gossage/NBAE via Getty Images

    Phoenix Suns star Chris Paul is savoring his team's trip to the Western Conference Finals.

    The future Hall of Famer dropped a game-high 37 points in a 125-118 victory over the Denver Nuggets on Sunday. He told Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes on the TNT broadcast some of his critics were "writing me off" years ago.

    While Paul didn't specify the time frame in which he was referencing, the 2019 offseason would be one obvious guess.

    The 36-year-old had averaged 15.6 points and 8.2 assists while shooting a career-worst 41.9 percent from the floor. He had also been unable to help the Houston Rockets avoid a second-round exit at the hands of the 2019 playoffs.

    Coupled with his four-year, $159.7 million contract, Paul was a bit of a distressed asset. The Rockets attached two first-round picks to their trade package along with the 11-time All-Star in order to land Russell Westbrook.

    For all intents and purposes, it looked like Paul's run as a key piece of a championship contender was coming to an end. Then came his resurgent 2019-20 campaign with the Oklahoma City Thunder, which put him in line for a move to a Suns franchise looking to take the next step.

    A little bit like how the Cleveland Cavaliers' championship in 2016 led to a new level of appreciation toward LeBron James, the same thing is happening with Paul. 

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The veteran playmaker has long cemented his status as one of the best point guards of his generation, but postseason success has largely proved elusive. His hamstring injury in 2018 as the Rockets were on the verge of reaching the NBA Finals epitomized his overall luck during the playoffs.

    Even if Phoenix doesn't go on to win a title, it will do little to alter how Paul is viewed after this year. Sure, the Suns had a promising young roster, but he was the final piece to help turn that potential into something more meaningful.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Chris Paul: A Couple Of Years Ago They Were Writing Me Off

      Chris Paul: A Couple Of Years Ago They Were Writing Me Off
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Chris Paul: A Couple Of Years Ago They Were Writing Me Off

      Realgm
      via Realgm

      Denver frustrations boil over, Suns complete sweep and advance with 125-118 win

      Denver frustrations boil over, Suns complete sweep and advance with 125-118 win
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Denver frustrations boil over, Suns complete sweep and advance with 125-118 win

      12news.com
      via 12news.com

      Jokic Ejected from Game 4 vs. Suns After Slapping Cameron Payne

      Jokic Ejected from Game 4 vs. Suns After Slapping Cameron Payne
      Phoenix Suns logo
      Phoenix Suns

      Jokic Ejected from Game 4 vs. Suns After Slapping Cameron Payne

      Joseph Zucker
      via Bleacher Report

      Morant Chimes in on Flagrant Call

      Grizzlies star says 'league soft' and to 'give him a flagrant 1 and play ball man'

      Morant Chimes in on Flagrant Call
      NBA logo
      NBA

      Morant Chimes in on Flagrant Call

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report