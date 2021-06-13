X

    Aaron Boone 'Very Concerned' by Yankees' Struggles: 'Got to Find a Way to Get Better'

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured Columnist IVJune 14, 2021

    AP Photo/Kathy Willens

    The New York Yankees entered the 2021 campaign with realistic championship aspirations, but they are in fourth place in the American League East after losing Sunday 7-0 to the Philadelphia Phillies.

    "Very concerned," manager Aaron Boone told reporters when discussing his team that is now 5-13 in its last 18 games. "Obviously a couple tough losses...but not able to amount much against [Aaron] Nola, who took a lead and was on the attack and dictating counts right away. But we've got to find a way to get better."

    New York is 33-32 and 8.5 games behind the first-place Tampa Bay Rays.

    "We're going to find out what kind of character we're made of," Boone continued. "We're clearly in the midst of incredibly tough times, we've faced it throughout this season, and we're going to find out what we're made of and if we're the team we think we are. ... We need to step it up, period."

    It doesn't get much easier for the Bronx Bombers.

    They face the team directly ahead of them in the Toronto Blue Jays, the American League West-leading Oakland Athletics and the rival Boston Red Sox in three of the next four series. If they continue to play like they have of late, the Yankees could find themselves out of the playoff race by the All-Star Game.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    The offense is a middling ninth in the American League in OPS, and Dan Martin of the New York Post noted the starting pitchers have an ugly 6.16 ERA in the past 14 games.

    It was more of the same Sunday with the bats and on the mound, as the offense failed to score a run and Domingo German allowed seven earned runs and 10 hits in 4.1 innings.

    slash iconYour sports. Delivered.

    Enjoy our content? Join our newsletter to get the latest in sports news delivered straight to your inbox!


    Related

      Boone 'Very Concerned' by Yankees' Struggles: 'Got to Find a Way to Get Better'

      Boone 'Very Concerned' by Yankees' Struggles: 'Got to Find a Way to Get Better'
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Boone 'Very Concerned' by Yankees' Struggles: 'Got to Find a Way to Get Better'

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      NYY Social Media Spotlight: The Martian speaks

      NYY Social Media Spotlight: The Martian speaks
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      NYY Social Media Spotlight: The Martian speaks

      Joe LoGrippo
      via Pinstripe Alley

      Are Yankees used to losing? ‘Hell no! Get the hell out of here with that,’ Aaron Boone vents

      Are Yankees used to losing? ‘Hell no! Get the hell out of here with that,’ Aaron Boone vents
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Are Yankees used to losing? ‘Hell no! Get the hell out of here with that,’ Aaron Boone vents

      nj
      via nj

      Yankees 0, Phillies 7: Offensive woes, Germán lows sink team

      Yankees 0, Phillies 7: Offensive woes, Germán lows sink team
      New York Yankees logo
      New York Yankees

      Yankees 0, Phillies 7: Offensive woes, Germán lows sink team

      Peter Brody
      via Pinstripe Alley