Novak Djokovic Talks Viral Video of Handing Young Fan Racket After French Open Win

Novak Djokovic winning the French Open may have been the tennis star's second-best highlight at Roland Garros on Sunday.

The first would have to be the image of the newly minted singles champion handing his racket to a young fan in the stands shortly after defeating Stefanos Tsitsipas 6-7 (6), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 for The Musketeers' Trophy.

In his post-match press conference, Djokovic explained what led to the gesture.

"I don't know the boy, but he was in my ear the entire match, basically," Djokovic said. "Especially when I was two sets to love down, he was encouraging me and actually giving me tactics as well."

The Serbian star said the young man was literally coaching him from the stands, providing advice on how to approach his serves and when to dictate the match as Djokovic worked to rally back from down two sets.

Djokovic was loving all of it, calling the comments "cute". He wanted to reward the young coach with a thoughtful gesture for sticking with him throughout the whole match and settled on giving up his racket.

The smile on the boy's face showed how much the appreciation went both ways.

If Djokovic ever needs more tips the next time he's in France, he knows who to call up now.