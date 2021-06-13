Bassmaster Classic 2021: Winner, Final Weigh-in Results and Leaderboard

AP Photo/Hal Yeager

For the second year in a row, Hank Cherry Jr. is the champion of the Bassmaster Classic.

Cherry was crowned the champion of the 2021 tournament on Sunday at Lake Ray Roberts in Fort Worth, Texas. He is the fourth angler in the tournament's 51-year history to go back-to-back, and the first since Jordan Lee in 2017-18.

Cherry had a three-day total of 15 fish weighing 50-15 pounds to finish just ahead of Matt Arey, who reeled in 49-1 pounds worth of fish to claim second place.

Here's a look at the top finishers after a weekend at Lake Ray Roberts:

2021 Bassmaster Classic Leaderboard

1. Hank Cherry Jr., 15 / 50-15

2. Matt Arey, 15 / 49-1

3. Chris Jones, 15 / 45-9

4. Justin Kerr, 14 / 45-2

5. Brock Mosley, 13 / 42-0

6. Scott Canterbury, 15 / 42-0

7. Matt Robertson, 14 / 40-3

8. Chris Johnston, 14 / 40-2

9. Drew Cook, 14 / 38-7

10. Patrick Walters, 11 / 38-1

Full leaderboard available at Bassmaster.com.

Defending champion Cherry held the lead after two days, but things changed as the competition came down to the wire.

Arey, who entered Sunday in fifth place—six fish behind Cherry—overtook his fellow North Carolina native early in the day.

But his new lead didn't hold.

Cherry catapulted back to the top of the board with his fourth catch of the day, which weighed in at one pound, eight ounces. Despite a quiet morning, the defending champion had done enough work through the first part of the weekend to hang on.

Arey got back toward the top with a pair of two-pounders to pull ahead of Justin Kerr for second place.

Brock Mosley's whopping six-pound, eight-ounce bass that he nabbed at 11:17 a.m. gave him the title of Berkley Big Bass leader of the day, blowing Arey's four-pound, 12-ouncer that previously held the title out of contention. Mosley, a Mississippi native, finished the day in fifth place.

It was a big step up for the 32-year-old, who struggled through the first part of the weekend and had just eight keepers heading into Sunday, when he started in 16th place.

Steve Kennedy entered the final day in third place, but after a slow outing, he finished in 13th. The Alabama native owed much of his success to a strong Day 1, when he found five bass that weighed in at a total of 23 pounds to take the lead.

The 2022 Bassmaster Classic will be held March 4-6, 2022 at Lake Hartwell in South Carolina.